P&G Reaches 2020 Goal of Purchasing 100% Renewable Electricity in the US and Canada

P&G announced today that it is purchasing 100% renewable electricity in the US and Canada, and the company has extended this practice to Western Europe. This is part of P&G’s Ambition 2030 goal of purchasing 100% renewable electricity globally by 2030.

The company says the accomplishment is driven largely by its wind farm in Tyler Bluff, Texas, which offsets 100% of the electricity needed for P&G’s Fabric and Home Care facilities in the US and Canada, and its onsite combined heat and power biomass facility in Albany, Georgia, which provides 100% of the Bounty and Charmin steam requirements at this plant.

In addition to these large-scale projects, P&G is reducing emissions in its global operations through a portfolio of renewable energy projects focused on wind, solar, geothermal, hydro, and the use of renewable energy certificates, all of which helped the company meet its 2020 renewable electricity goal. P&G’s hope is that by executing new projects, while also continuing to purchase electricity from renewable sources, it can spur further innovation, investment and a transition to renewable energy for the regional utilities that provide energy to P&G’s nearly 150 sites globally.

P&G’s reduction in carbon footprint also includes participation in Walmart’s Project Gigaton, which aims to avoid 1 billion metric tons of GHG emissions from the global value chain by 2030 through the collective efforts of Walmart suppliers

 

