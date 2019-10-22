Pizza Hut Tests Zume’s Round Compostable Delivery Boxes

Pizza Hut plans to test out round industrially compostable delivery boxes starting Wednesday at a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona. Made by the packaging company Zume, the pre-molded fiber box is designed to be a sustainable alternative to cardboard.

The new boxes are made from sustainably harvested plant fiber that’s industrially compostable, where that service is available, according to Pizza Hut and Zume. Both companies say that the round box contains less overall packaging compared to a traditional square cardboard box.

Ridges and grooves on the round box lead to a central circular recess that keeps hot air in and cool air out, Zume explained. “In addition, the ridges hold a pizza up from the bottom, which maintains heat and creates airflow and thus separation from oils and moisture, keeping the crust crispy,” the packaging company said.

Unlike cardboard boxes that arrive in a flat pack and require assembly, Zume says its round boxes for Pizza Hut are pre-molded, ready to use and take up less storage space. In addition, the round containers nest when stacked, which means easier handling at the restaurant and for delivery, the companies say.

The top lid can be flipped under the bottom to elevate the pizza for serving, and once the box has been used it folds to fit a countertop bin for customers in areas that offer industrial composting.

Citing the $900 billion packaging industry and $50 billion pizza delivery market, Zume says the company worked closely with Pizza Hut on designing numerous box versions and features while also testing different types of plant-based materials to see how they performed in-store, at home, in delivery, and under various conditions.

After the Wednesday event in Phoenix, Pizza Hut plans to look at rolling out the round compostable box more widely.