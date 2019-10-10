Procter & Gamble Doubling FSC-Certified Fibers for Family Care Brands

Procter & Gamble plans to almost double their use of FSC-certified fiber for all family care brands to 75% over the next five years.

The consumer goods corporation says that it currently uses 100% responsibly sourced pulp for family care products. In addition, P&G says that its Charmin and Puffs brands are both Forest Stewardship Council and Rainforest Alliance certified.

“For every tree we use, at least one is regrown,” the company said. “We will go even further to increase acres of certified forests, strengthen certification globally, and accelerate research into alternative fiber approaches.”

P&G committed to nearly doubling the use of FSC-certified fiber for brands that include Charmin, Puffs, and Bounty. “This new demand will help justify to landowners the value of FSC certification, delivering positive impacts to forests in the Southern US,” said Corey Brinkema, president of FSC US.

The new commitments P&G announced recently also call for working to increase the number of FSC-certified forest acres in the United States and Canada, and forming a partnership with FSC Canada to protect caribou.

By 2025, P&G plans to invest $20 million total to speed up research into non-wood fiber alternatives as well as FSC-certified fast-growing fibers. That same year, the company’s goal is to use 100% recycled fiber in its fiber-based packaging.

Over the summer, Procter & Gamble applied for a patent that hinted at developing recyclable versions of absorbent products, like diapers. In October 2018, P&G formed a joint venture with an Italian healthcare group to establish a sustainable diaper recycling loop.