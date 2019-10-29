Product Announcement: Jenbacher’s Natural Gas Generators for Data Centers

Today’s data centers consume about 3% of the total energy generated globally and the challenge is to deliver that electricity in a more reliable and environmentally sound way. Helping to meet these needs, INNIO Jenbacher announced today the launch of its new Jenbacher J620 fast-start natural gas generator for data centers.

According to the company, the Jenbacher J620 fast-start natural gas generators not only deliver advantages for data center backup operations, but they also provide benefits when running parallel to the grid and in island mode. With built-in fuel storage from the highly reliable natural gas grid, data center operators avoid limited run times and generator refueling. Compared to standby diesel-fueled generators, they also offer emissions reductions of up to 90% for nitrous oxide (NOx) and up to 25% for carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), giving users the flexibility of longer run times. Together with the generator’s fast transient response, users can monetize what otherwise would be stranded assets.

The Jenbacher J620 fast-start natural gas generator provides full load under 45 seconds, along with the additional benefits that come with the ability to run on a variety of operating modes. It also offers data center customers reliability, reduced emissions and an opportunity to monetize stranded assets when providing benefits to the electric grid.

Reliability – With most of the infrastructure being below ground, the natural gas grid is inherently more reliable than the electric grid for fuel supply to the J620 fast start generator.

Emissions – As compared to standby diesel-fueled generators, the J620 fast-start natural gas generator provides a reduction of up to 90% for NOx and 25% for CO 2 making the solution more environmentally friendly and economic. With selective catalytic reduction (SCR) emissions technologies, NOx—which is frequently the limiting factor for permitting large-scale data centers—can be further reduced.

Monetization – Lower emissions can provide greater run times, and this allows natural gas generators to become assets. As the electric grid decarbonizes with increasing renewables, there is greater need for fast-start resources to provide balancing and ancillary service solutions. The Jenbacher J620 fast-start natural gas generator can engage in demand response, curtailable tariffs and/or emergency stand by participation, and avoid coincident peak charges. Add in lower, stable natural gas fuel costs, and it is easy to see how significant money can be made by savvy data center operators working in partnership with energy providers

