Retailer Gap Inc. Adds 3 MW Solar Project to its Fresno Distribution Center

(Workers installing SunPower Performance Series Solar Panels at a Gap Inc. distribution center in Fresno, Calif. Credit: SunPower.)

SunPower today announced that the first solar panel has been installed at a 3-megawatt solar project for global retailer Gap Inc. at its distribution center in Fresno, California. Once complete, the system is expected to help Gap meet approximately 50% of the Fresno facility’s energy needs and reduce the company’s operating expenses, while supporting the company’s goal to reach 100% renewable energy across its global owned and operated facilities by 2030.

The solar project is expected to offset 4,539 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. Goldman Sachs Renewable Power (GSRP) owns the system, while Gap Inc. will purchase electricity under a 20-year power purchase agreement and will retain the associated renewable energy credits.

The new 3-megawatt project is the second SunPower solar project installed at Gap Inc.’s Fresno location, joining a 1-megawatt ground-mount system constructed in 2008.

 

