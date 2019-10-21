Rubicon Global and TerraCycle Recycle Halloween Candy Wrappers

Rubicon Global and TerraCycle launched a new initiative this month to recycle Halloween candy and snack wrappers in the United States. The “Trick or Trash” campaign supplies lesson plans and zero waste boxes to elementary and middle school teachers for their students.

Software-as-a-service company Rubicon Global focuses on waste, recycling, and smart cities. Citing industry data, Rubicon noted that $2.6 billion will be spent on candy this year, and that Americans purchase nearly 600 million pounds of candy for Halloween.

The new campaign aims to help elementary and middle-school teachers nationwide educate their students about recycling and keeping candy wrappers out of landfills. Throughout October, Rubicon is offering teachers a recycling and circular economy lesson plan as well as zero-waste boxes for candy and snack wrappers through TerraCycle.

Once teachers sign up for the free campaign, they can download the lesson plan and receive the TerraCycle boxes at their schools.

“Once delivered, teachers can simply set up the box in their classroom, cafeteria, or hallway, and encourage the students to deposit all of their candy wrappers in the box,” the two companies explained. “Once the box is full, teachers can simply close the box, attached the prepaid shipping label, and ship it off free of charge.”

Waste management company TerraCycle offers free recycling programs funded by brands, manufacturers, and retailers worldwide. Previous partners have included Colgate, Kellogg Company, and Hasbro. TerraCycle also launched the circular delivery service Loop this year.