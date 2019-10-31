Sonos Incentivizes Electronics Recycling for Competitive Edge

Santa Barbara, California-based consumer electronics company Sonos launched a program this week that incentivizes consumers to responsibly recycle their old devices. Facing increasing competition from other smart speaker makers, the new program could give Sonos an edge.

The Sonos Trade Up program applies to the company’s first generation speakers and components, which were first introduced more than 10 years ago. Customers who own Connect, Connect:Amp, ZP80, ZP90, ZP100, ZP120, and the first generation Play:5 can register online for a 30% discount on any new Sonos product for each old one they replace.

Customers can go to their Sonos accounts and select eligible devices to put in “Recycle Mode,” the company explained. Once they’ve confirmed the upgrade, they instantly receive a discount to apply to any new Sonos product. The devices enter Recycle Mode after 21 days, meaning these electronics get cleared of data and permanently deactivated for safe recycling.

Sonos says that devices in Recycle Mode can be dropped off at a local certified e-recycling center, taken to a retailer such as Best Buy that will recycle it, or sent back to Sonos directly with a prepaid shipping label.

Product longevity is a focus for the company, which is known for its speakers. “The longer a product is in use, the less resources are required to create its replacement,” their 2018 sustainability report says.

Last year 93% of all Sonos products ever sold were still in operation, meaning the devices had undergone a software upgrade within the last 12 months, according to the company. However, hardware does reach a point when it can’t keep up. Sonos wants to provide end-of-life solutions that are safe for the environment.

Their Trade Up program comes at a time of mounting competition from Amazon, which is planning to release the Echo Studio speaker later this year, the Verge’s Chris Welch pointed out. “Bose also continues to come after Sonos with similar products,” he added. Incentivizing product recycling might inspire more customer loyalty in the crowded smart speaker space.

We are currently accepting submissions for the 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards. Learn more here.