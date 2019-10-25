South Carolina County Starts Construction on One of the State’s Largest Solar Arrays

Dominion Energy, Inc. recently announced that it has acquired a solar generating project from First Solar. The facility, owned by the company’s contracted generation arm, is expected to enter service later this year and provide power and renewable energy attributes under a Dominion Energy South Carolina contract that was previously filed and accepted in South Carolina.

Construction on the 72-megawatt solar facility has already begun on about 630 acres of land in Beaufort County, South Carolina. When completed, Seabrook Solar will be one of the largest solar arrays in the Palmetto State. The company’s contracted generation business also owns and operates two facilities powered by the sun in Jasper County, South Carolina.

Dominion Energy South Carolina, which serves 739,000 electric customer accounts primarily in the Midlands and Low Country, has signed contracts for more than 1,000 megawatts of solar capacity. About half of that capacity has entered service. The utility also serves 384,000 natural gas customer accounts primarily in the Midlands, Low Country and Pee Dee.

