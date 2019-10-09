Study Shows Consumers’ Environmental Concern Creates ‘Pivotal Opportunities’ for Food and Beverage Companies

The environment and health have historically been seen — and communicated — as separate areas: however they are increasingly converging, creating pivotal opportunities for food and beverage (F&B) brands in how they market their products over the next 12 months. That’s according to a recent study by Tetra Pak and Ipsos.

With two-thirds of consumers now believing that we are reaching an environmental tipping point, consumers overwhelmingly see themselves as being directly responsible for the world around them, and for their own health. According to the study, nearly 60% of consumers now believe that their health and well-being are strongly affected by environmental problems.

The report notes that, as one of the only industries that can connect the environment at a personal level to the individual, by also talking about health, F&B brands have an opportunity to drive change through the way they communicate with their consumers on these topics, to meet this growing and pressing need.

Consumer concerns and priorities

The more concerned about the environment consumers become, the more health-conscious they become too. Mental health is now considered equal to physical health: 67% of consumers agree that it is a major concern for society, with stress considered the most concerning from a personal perspective.

To support brands with navigating this journey, the Tetra Pak Index 2019 reveals six new segments of consumers, each with their own attitudes around both health and the environment. Each group presents clear opportunities for targeted products and messaging for F&B brands, in embracing the convergence of these topics:

Active ambassadors: high engagement in all aspects of health and environment, willing to take action, challenge boundaries and influence others. They look to fact-based sources such as scientists and academics, as well as NGOs for advice on the environment.

Planet friends: willing to take action about the environment with high engagement on most aspects of health, but less inclined to challenge boundaries. Engaged and willing to take action about the environment. High engagement also on most aspects of health, especially for peace of mind.

Health conscious: aware and engaged about the environment, but prioritise health over the planet. Prepared to pay more and sacrifice convenience for healthy products. Depend heavily on social media and other online sources.

Followers: engaged enough with health and environmental issues to feel guilty about both, but not inclined to change behavior or try new things. Sizeable mainstream cohort with interesting potential, want to know more and be persuaded and energised to act. Look to TV/radio more than the average.

Laggards: lack of knowledge and interest in all aspects of health and the environment. Skeptical about technology and change. Look to their own personal, real world networks, particularly towards friends and family.

Skeptics: Aware of environmental issues, but inclined to decline them as “fake news”; “traditional” views on food and health. One in five Sceptics say they don’t take advice on the environment from any media channel.

Individual responsibility is rising

Environment is the number one global concern, and urgency is growing, according to the study. Consumers are therefore making more informed choices over packaging, they are looking for environmental information in labelling and are purchasing environmentally-sound products even if they cost more. Food and beverage is a key catalyst here. The number one change ambition for both health and environmental reasons is greater consumption of environmentally-sound food and beverage products. Consumers now overwhelmingly see themselves as being the most responsible for both the environment and their own health, with little difference between the two (71% and 74% respectively), followed by government and politicians, while brands and retailers feature much lower down. Packaging and recyclability specifically are critical, the study notes.