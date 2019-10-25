Timberland Announces Move to Source Leather from Regenerative Ranches

Outdoor lifestyle brand Timberland today announced a new partnership with Other Half Processing to build a responsible leather supply chain sourced from ranches that employ regenerative practices.

Ranchers and farmers who use regenerative grazing practices manage their cattle in a way that mimics the natural movement of herd animals. Such grazing allows for more rest and re-growth of grasses, which can lead to better food for livestock and healthier soil, as these grasses pull carbon out of the atmosphere and store it in the ground. In theory, this makes the land more productive with greater resistance to both drought and heavy rain.

Through this pilot, Timberland will source traceable hides from regeneratively grazed cattle in the US for select footwear and accessory collections set to hit the market in fall 2020. The company’s use of these hides in its production directly supports the farmers, ranchers and tribes who raise their livestock in a regenerative system.

Regenerative ranching systems have the potential to build soil health, reduce carbon emissions (by capturing more carbon in the soil than they emit), enhance biodiversity, improve water cycling, and give farmers and ranchers better livelihoods.

Timberland sources the majority of its hides from US cattle that are raised for food and processed according to USDA guidelines. The brand has banned the sourcing of hides from certain countries or regions where they have learned of animal husbandry concerns. Through individual agreements from suppliers and improved traceability audits through the Leather Working Group assessment, the brand is improving its capabilities to ensure hides are sourced from acceptable locations.

