Will Perry’s Planned Parting Affect Existing Energy Policy?

Rick Perry’s resignation – to take place before the end of the year – will not affect the agenda set by the DOE during Perry’s time as Energy Secretary, according to the Washington Examiner’s Daily on Energy newsletter. As Energy Secretary, Perry focused mostly on exporting coal and natural gas and on promoting nuclear power.

The Energy Department’s deputy secretary, Dan Brouillette, is thought to be the most likely candidate to take over Perry’s role. Brouillette is fairly aligned with Perry in terms of his approach to policy. For example, in January 2018, he backed Perry’s attempt to require that power plants maintain 90 days worth of fuel onsite – a policy that would have been of benefit to coal and nuclear fuel sources, writes Roll Call. This alignment would seem to indicate that, if Brouillette is indeed Perry’s successor, he will continue much of Perry’s legacy regarding energy policy.

Perry’s resignation announcement comes in the midst of an impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s dealings with the Ukraine. Perry has said he is not sure whether he will comply with a subpoena from House Democrats requiring him to deliver Ukraine-related documents to the House Intelligence Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees; he will follow the advice of administration lawyers, he said today (via CNBC).