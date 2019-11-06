Apple, eBay, Samsung, and Sprint Sign Agreement to Use Power Generated from New Texas Wind Farm

Apple, eBay, Samsung, and Sprint today announced a joint agreement to purchase power from a new wind farm owned and developed by Apex Clean Energy. The transaction—spearheaded by Apple—totals approximately 75 megawatts of clean energy.

Shared energy purchases such as this allow companies to pool their energy demands and collectively support the addition of large-scale renewable energy projects to the grid. Apple brought together other technology leaders dedicated to responsible business practices — eBay, Samsung, and Sprint — in the aggregation agreement, which will enable all participants to access cost-effective, low-carbon renewable energy from the new project. 3Degrees facilitated the agreement.

The full 500 MW White Mesa Wind project is expected to come online in 2021 in Crockett County, Texas.

