If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Budweiser Commits to 100% Clean Energy Usage by 2022 for its Breweries in Brazil

Budweiser has announced it will have all of its production and distribution in Brazil done 100% with clean energy by 2022. Budweiser will build a wind farm with approximately 1,600 hectares and an over 80 MW capacity in the Brazilian state of Bahia. It is expected to be finished by early 2022 and to supply 100% of the five breweries that produce Budweiser in the country.

With this initiative, a total of 20,000 tons of CO2 will no longer be emitted each year.

The wind farm, which will be built in partnership with Casaforte Investimentos, is another of Ambev’s initiatives to meet the company’s climate commitments.

In 2018, the company pledged to buy 100% of its operational electricity from renewable sources, and to reduce 25% of its carbon emissions throughout its chain of value, both by 2025. To this goal, the brewery has been taking pioneering initiatives, which diversify its energy matrix. Amongst them is a partnership with Volkswagen, for the first 100% electric truck made in Latin America — with zero CO2, NOX and microparticles emissions. Another recent announcement was the construction of 31 solar plants, capable of supplying all 94 of the company’s direct distribution centers in the country.

We are currently accepting submissions for the 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards. Learn more here.

Whitepapers

Complete List of Resources

How to Help Your Organization Advance its Recycling Efforts

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Enphase Energy Continues to Expand Clean Energy Offerings in Europe
Enphase Energy Continues to Expand Clean Energy Offerings in Europe
Hydrogen for Commercial Vehicles Has Traveled A Long Way
Hydrogen for Commercial Vehicles Has Traveled A Long Way
2022 Sustainability Report highlight's PPL's Commitment to a Sustainable Energy Future
2022 Sustainability Report highlight’s PPL’s Commitment to a Sustainable Energy Future
Ameresco Announces Sustainable Energy Partnerships in US and Europe
Ameresco Announces Sustainable Energy Partnerships in US and Europe
﻿

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
© Copyright 2023 C-Suite Compass LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of C-Suite Compass LLC. Privacy Policy.