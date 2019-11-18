California School District Launches Sustainable Energy Program Across 33 Sites, Will Save $65 Million in Energy Costs

California’s Hayward Unified School District (HUSD) held a “flip-the-switch” event in honor of its 5.3MW solar photovoltaic and integrated electric vehicle (EV) and battery storage project, coupled with Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education offerings aligned with the infrastructure improvements.

Through a partnership with ENGIE, HUSD’s energy upgrade represents a new approach to enhancing the learning environment, both inside and outside of the classroom – a key tenet of Hayward’s Bond Measure H, which provides funding for facility upgrades. The program is expected to generate $65 million in energy savings that can go directly back to the General Fund.

Accelerating Clean Energy

During the celebration event, Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne recognized the far-reaching impact of new sustainable energy across the District. All 33 sites within the district are in the process of going through infrastructure improvements, with solar shade structures, roofs, and ground mount arrays sized for all schools and administrative facilities. The new solar systems are expected to generate 8,100,000 kWh in the first year.

The District’s energy program is expected to achieve several key outcomes:

$65 million in expected General Fund savings over the life of the program

New solar installations are expected to generate 90% of district’s energy needs

Leading the Charge

As part of the upgrades, HUSD schools are also becoming a community hub for EV charging. As more EVs hit the road and drivers are looking for a public place to charge them, district staff, students, and parents will be able to charge vehicles while class is in session. ENGIE worked with sister company EVBox to procure the EV charging stations. The three battery energy storage systems (BESS) are connected to solar arrays to reduce peak demand charges, optimize facility energy usage, and maximize utility savings.

Engaging Future Leaders

It was paramount to the board and district leadership that the energy program extend beyond renewable energy installations and act as a foundation to enhance students’ relationship to the science behind the sustainability project itself. With roughly 20,000 students across the district, it was critical to develop activities and opportunities for students of all ages to engage with the project so the technology came to life.

ENGIE’s Education team partnered with principals and teachers across the district to design hands-on STEAM activities that turn the district into a living laboratory, using the modernizations as a platform for hands-on learning and STEAM career exposure. Some of the STEAM activities that were developed or linked to the design, construction, and implementation of the project include:

Living Labs (real-time generation data from the solar panels are available to all District students and teachers via a web dashboard)

Supporting the Launch of the District’s Three New STEAM buildings

Science Fair Engagement

High School Student Summer Internships

6 th Grade Curriculum Development

Grade Curriculum Development Preschool STEAM Program

