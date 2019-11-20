Colgate-Palmolive Ships World’s First Toothpaste Tube Recognized as Recyclable

Last week, Colgate-Palmolive delivered to retailers the first tube recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) — Antiplaque & Whitening toothpaste under the company’s Tom’s of Maine brand. Tom’s will complete the switch in 2020, when the Colgate brand will start the transition in Europe and North America. By 2025, the company will complete needed modifications to tube-making equipment at more than a dozen of its facilities around the world.

Now, Colgate is sharing its innovative technology with competitors as part of its campaign to transform one of the most widely used forms of plastic packaging that until now could not be recycled.

In addition to sharing details of its technology, including information subject to Colgate patent applications filed in the US and globally, Colgate has engaged with packaging and recycling stakeholders — including end consumers — to build awareness and acceptance of the “ready-to-recycle” tube. And Colgate engineers are sharing the company’s plans at key packaging forums and other industry meetings.

The company says the decision to freely share the tube technology aligns with the its values and sustainability goals. It also contributes to its ongoing work supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The Foundation’s mission is to accelerate the transition to a circular economy.

Most of today’s toothpaste tubes are made from sheets of plastic laminate – usually a combination of different plastics – often sandwiched around a thin layer of aluminum. The mix of materials makes it impossible to recycle through conventional methods.

To make its recyclable tube, Colgate chose High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), the “No. 2” plastic used to make milk jugs and other plastic bottles. Chosen because it is already widely recycled, HDPE had been thought to be too rigid to make a squeezable tube. Colgate engineers figured out how to combine different grades and thicknesses of HDPE laminate into a tube that meets recycling standards, protects the product and holds up to the demands of high-speed production, all while remaining comfortably squeezable.

To earn APR recognition, the company also had to demonstrate that the tube material could be reused to make new plastic bottles and would successfully navigate the screens and conveyor belts used to sort recyclables. The tube — from invention through APR recognition in June — was developed over more than five years.

We are currently accepting submissions for the 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards. Learn more here.