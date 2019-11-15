The Estée Lauder Companies signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for 22 megawatts of energy from NextEra Energy Resources’ Ponderosa wind farm in Oklahoma.

Announced today, the deal represents the beauty company’s largest renewable energy contract globally. Power from the Ponderosa wind farm is expected to cover more than half of the company’s global electricity footprint, and contribute to meeting its global 2020 net zero carbon emissions RE100 commitment, according to the Estée Lauder Companies.

The skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care product manufacturer says it has already achieved 100% renewable electricity in the United States and Canada ahead of schedule. The company’s brands include Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and Bumble, Donna Karan New York, Estée Lauder, Michael Kors, Origins, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, and Tory Burch.

Construction on the Ponderosa wind farm in Beaver County, Oklahoma, is set to start in early 2020. NextEra Energy Resources says that once the facility becomes operational, it will have a capacity of approximately 200 megawatts.

“Projects like the Ponderosa wind farm and others in our net zero portfolio are all significant achievements toward our commitments to address climate change,” said Nancy Mahon, senior vice president of global corporate citizenship and sustainability for the Estée Lauder Companies.

