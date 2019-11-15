Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

The Estée Lauder Companies Sign Wind VPPA with NextEra Energy Resources

The Estée Lauder Companies Sign Wind VPPA with NextEra Energy Resources
(Photo Credit: NextEra Energy Resources)

The Estée Lauder Companies signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for 22 megawatts of energy from NextEra Energy Resources’ Ponderosa wind farm in Oklahoma.

Announced today, the deal represents the beauty company’s largest renewable energy contract globally. Power from the Ponderosa wind farm is expected to cover more than half of the company’s global electricity footprint, and contribute to meeting its global 2020 net zero carbon emissions RE100 commitment, according to the Estée Lauder Companies.

The skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care product manufacturer says it has already achieved 100% renewable electricity in the United States and Canada ahead of schedule. The company’s brands include Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and Bumble, Donna Karan New York, Estée Lauder, Michael Kors, Origins, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, and Tory Burch.

Construction on the Ponderosa wind farm in Beaver County, Oklahoma, is set to start in early 2020. NextEra Energy Resources says that once the facility becomes operational, it will have a capacity of approximately 200 megawatts.

“Projects like the Ponderosa wind farm and others in our net zero portfolio are all significant achievements toward our commitments to address climate change,” said Nancy Mahon, senior vice president of global corporate citizenship and sustainability for the Estée Lauder Companies.

We are currently accepting submissions for the 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards. Learn more here.

Whitepapers

The Ultimate Guide to Solar + Storage: Driving Profitability and Sustainability by Increasing Solar Value

The Operation Leader’s Guide to Backup Power: How to Improve Operational Resilience with Energy Storage

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Clorox to Achieve About 50% of its Renewable Electricity Goal Through Agreement with Enel Green Power North America
School Campus Installs the Largest Single-Roof Solar Array in Downtown Denver
Texas School District to Undergo Energy Efficiency Project, Expected to Save $2.8 Million Over 15 Years
Budweiser Commits to 100% Clean Energy Usage by 2022 for its Breweries in Brazil
﻿
Translate »
© Copyright 2019 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.