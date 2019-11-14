Formula One Sets Course to Reach Carbon Neutrality by 2030

Formula One outlined plans this week to reach carbon neutrality for cars, on-track activity, and the rest of the sport’s operations by 2030. The motorsport racing competition’s executives say their new plan is achievable.

The plan was developed through collaboration with the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), sustainability experts, teams, promoters, and partners, according to Formula One. Carbon reduction begins immediately, the executives said.

“Few people know that the current F1 hybrid power unit is the most efficient in the world, delivering more power using less fuel, and hence CO2, than any other car,” said Chase Carey, chairman and CEO of Formula One. He added that the group will continue working with the energy and automotive sector “to deliver the world’s first net zero carbon hybrid internal combustion engine.”

Although the decade timeframe for reaching carbon neutrality is relatively short, here is Formula One Group’s strategy for getting there:

Combining the current F1 hybrid power unit with advanced sustainable fuels and energy recovery systems to deliver a net-zero carbon hybrid power unit.

Transitioning to “ultra-efficient” logistics and travel.

Moving to 100% renewable power for Formula One offices, facilities, and factories.

Eliminating single-use plastics at all events.

Ensuring that all waste from events can be reused, recycled or composted.

Providing incentives and tools so fans have “greener” ways to reach the race.

Offering local people, businesses, and charitable causes ways to become more involved in Formula One race weekends.

“This strategy is in line with initiatives started some years ago by the FIA with the creation of the Environmental Accreditation Program, more recently with the FIA Environment and Sustainability Commission, and researches on renewable racing fuel,” said FIA president Jean Todt.

