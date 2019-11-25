Great Wolf Lodge New England Expected to Save $1.3 Million With Energy Efficiency Upgrades

Great Wolf Lodge, an indoor waterpark chain, is expected to save more than $1.3 million in energy costs and realize a 10% reduction in carbon emissions during the first year of its new energy efficiency upgrades.

Great Wolf Lodge partnered with Dalkia, a building energy solutions provider to develop an end-to-end building energy plan, implementation and support for a range of energy improvements for the the company’s resort in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. The plan included building energy software, LED lighting improvements, water conservation devices, HVAC upgrades, and on-site electricity generation with a combined heat and power (CHP) unit. Once these improvements were in place, Great Wolf Lodge New England immediately began to realize savings on electricity, natural gas, and water bills.

Similar efficiency projects were initiated at nine other Great Wolf Lodge resorts across the US. Thus far, Dalkia’s efficiency upgrades has saved 11,211,938 kWh of electricity. The energy cost-cutting impacts of Dalkia’s work is projected to provide $1.3 million in savings for Great Wolf Lodge, along with a 10% reduction in carbon intensity of their operations its first year of deployment.

The “always on” requirements of the hospitality industry make it a large consumer of energy in the form of electricity and natural gas, the costs of which can consume up to 10% of revenues at a single property

Great Wolf Lodge has a 10-year track record of dedication to sustainable hospitality operations under Project Green Wolf, a program focused on energy and resource conservation which has become an integral part of each resort’s daily operation.

