How to Adopt Smart Water Strategies to Save Money and Avoid Risk: E-Book

For many years, water was ridiculously underpriced and there was little motivation to take a closer look to make sure water use was optimized. Leaks went unnoticed while landscaping got over-watered — literally sending money down the drain. But now, water management is, of necessity, coming out of the shadows. A new e-book from Environment + Energy Leader, Successful US Water Management Strategies 2020, outlines the reasons behind this new focus on water and the strategies organizations can use to adopt smarter water management.

Climbing water costs are motivating sustainability leaders to discover what they’re really doing — and spending — with this resource. Sensors and wireless technologies allow control over water that was previously unfathomable, leading to faster response times to address leaks and other problems.

In this e-book, Environment + Energy Leader looks at:

  • Why water prices are rising, and how you can respond.
  • How mismanaging water creates major risks — and not just financial ones.
  • New state regulations and what they mean for you.
  • How to adopt smarter strategies.
  • How to secure your water management IoT system, and more.

The report also offers case studies on how a professional office building cut its water usage in half and how Lowe’s saved $5 million on annual water costs.

For more information on making smart water management strategies work for you, download the report here.

