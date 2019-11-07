The 225-MW Long Draw Solar Project Breaks Ground in Texas

Construction began this week on the 225-megawatt Long Draw Solar project in Borden County, Texas. Four municipalities have already signed a power purchase agreement with Engie North America for all of the project’s capacity.

New Braunfels, Denton, Garland, and Kerrville along with their electric utilities signed a 15-year PPA, according to Engie. Under the terms of the agreement, New Braunfels Utilities contracted for 100 MW, Denton plans to purchase 75 MW of capacity, Garland signed on for 25 MW, and Kerrville for 25 MW.

When the agreement was first announced in December, PV Magazine’s John Weaver reported that “NBU said they signed the 100 MW deal at a price below 2.5¢/kWh.”

The PPA originated with a New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) request for solar energy proposal. Engie said that NBU then worked with Denton Municipal Electric, Garland Power & Light, and the Kerrville Public Utility Board on the solar energy purchase “in order to diversify their power supplies and to keep retail electricity rates low.”

Engie says that, when it comes online in the summer of 2020, Long Draw Solar will house more than 800,000 solar panels, and generate more than $10 million in total estimated tax payments to Borden County and the Borden County Independent School District over the project’s lifetime.

“This affordable resource will support GP&L’s competitive rate strategy,” said Garland Power & Light general manager and CEO Jeff Janke.

The solar market is heating up in Texas. Five electric distribution cooperatives in the state signed deals purchasing 7 MW of distribution-scale solar generation in May. Then in June, Mondelez International signed a VPPA for 65 MW from Enel Green Power North America’s 497-MW Roadrunner solar farm being constructed in Upton County.

Last month Wells Fargo signed a 10-year solar deal with NRG Energy company Reliant to power around 400 properties in Texas. And on Wednesday, Apple, eBay, Samsung, and Sprint signed a joint agreement to purchase power from Apex Clean Energy’s 500-MW White Mesa Wind project slated for Crockett County.

