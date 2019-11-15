McDonald’s Redesigns European Paper Straws Following Consumer Criticism

The transition to paper straws from single-use plastic ones in Europe didn’t go quite as planned for McDonald’s. This week the foodservice retailer announced plans to introduce an “evolved” paper straw, along with other packaging changes intended to improve recyclability and minimize plastic.

Like most global chains in the food and beverage industry, McDonald’s was on the receiving end of consumer pressure to ditch plastic straws, including a watchdog group’s campaign that garnered nearly half a million signatures. In June 2018, McDonald’s signaled a transition to paper straws in the UK and Ireland prior to a wider rollout in other countries this year.

In August, however, reports emerged that the paper straws available at McDonald’s in the UK and Ireland weren’t recyclable. A spokesperson for the company told CNBC at the time that although the materials in the straw are recyclable, “they cannot currently be processed by waste solution providers or local authorities unless collected separately.”

Ironically, as CNN Business pointed out, the old plastic straws actually were recyclable but then they got swept up in the British government’s move to ban plastic straws.

Besides ending up in the trash, the paper straws had other drawbacks. Some customers criticized them for being flimsy and getting soggy too fast. Now, however, McDonald’s vowed to test a better version.

“Following feedback from customers, and as the packaging industry has evolved, the paper straws being rolled out are now stronger while remaining made of fully recyclable materials,” the company said.

Beyond Paper Straws

McDonald’s is working on other packaging initiatives in Europe. The company estimates that more than 1,200 metric tons of plastic would be saved annually with McFlurry packaging that eliminates the separate lid and uses foldable paper-based flaps instead. Plastic-free McFlurry spoons are currently being piloted.

In France, McDonald’s is introducing a fiber lid for all cold drinks made from “from 100% certified sustainable sources and recyclable materials.” A separate pilot in Germany encourages customers to ask for a reusable coffee cup that can be returned at a partner McDonald’s or other participating restaurants for cleaning and redistribution.

Pressure from kids might have had a hand in another effort: replacing plastic Happy Meal toys and balloons with paper masks in the Netherlands and Belgium.

We are currently accepting submissions for the 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards. Learn more here.