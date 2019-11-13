McDonald’s USA announced today that 100% of the ground and whole bean coffee for US restaurants is sustainably sourced, achieving the company’s 2020 goal one year ahead of schedule.

Coffee for McDonald’s USA restaurants is verified sustainable through McDonald’s McCafé Sustainability Improvement Platform (SIP), a coffee sustainability program developed in partnership with Conservation International, or sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.

Through the McCafé SIP program, McDonald’s has invested in coffee growers and their communities for the long term. For example, in 2018 across Colombia, McDonald’s, in partnership with supplying roasters, supported more than 3,700 farmers through trainings, individual farm visits to provide technical guidance, community support, and premium payments to support farmer economic viability. In the Antioquia region of Colombia, McDonald’s sustainability efforts have helped result in impacts like reducing water consumption by 36,000 liters per year, planting 326,000 new coffee trees and rehabilitating millions more.

In January, McDonald’s agreed to end the use of polystyrene foam packaging globally by the end of this year.

