Product Announcement: Schneider Electric’s New Distributed Energy Resource Management System

Schneider Electric recently announced the release of its EcoStruxure DERMS – Distributed Energy Resource Management System.

The company states that the new energy landscape is becoming more decarbonized, more decentralized and more digitalized. Electricity consumers are seeking more control over their energy future and are driving the growing presence of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs). This growth is disrupting utility operations, planning and the industry overall. Schneider Electric offers EcoStruxure DERMS in hopes to assist in managing this disruption.

DERMS models DER assets, calculates hosting capacity, monitors activity, forecasts future state, optimizes control, and enables new services.

Optimization for all DER assets

EcoStruxure DERMS provides centralized analysis and control of all types of DER, regardless of ownership entity, to deliver value to the grid and all energy stakeholders. As the DER landscape evolves, DERMS enables utilities to orchestrate distributed generation and deliver electricity while improving the safety, reliability and quality of service.

Schneider Electric says that a centralized approach also delivers visibility into aggregated and individual DER activity, at system and local levels, empowering operations and planning to optimize DER resources to resolve immediate issues and prevent future grid constraint violations.

Flexible and sustainable solution

Designed for flexibility and scalability, EcoStruxure DERMS supports small, proof-of-concept projects to full-scale deployment rollouts that require both direct device control and integration with third-party aggregators.

As the adoption of DER continues to expand, coordination between transmission system operators and distribution system operators will become increasingly important. EcoStruxure DERMS delivers flexibility to manage all types, sizes and ownership of DER. Through coordination of DER groups, aggregated DER and individual DER, EcoStruxure DERMS automates peak load management, load relief, voltage optimization and VAR support.

Designed and built for the Distribution System Operator (DSO) and their business drivers and processes, EcoStruxure DERMS serves grid operations, engineering, network planning and innovation at the edge. The solution maximizes DER value through grid constraint management, deferring capital investment, maximizing DER interconnections and improving customer engagement and satisfaction.

We are currently accepting submissions for the 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards. Learn more here.