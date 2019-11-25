Re-Think Your Waste: How to Apply Smart Technology to Organizational Waste

Rarely do senior executives ever think about waste management as a strategic business process. Waste is an operating expense often overlooked unless there is a compelling event forcing them to rethink the process. However, today, with volatile and unpredictable waste volumes and a growing emphasis on sustainability and Zero-Waste initiatives, executives must face these waste issues head-on.
Join us for this exclusive webinar to hear from our experts on how companies are investing in a smart waste management strategy to streamline their waste process and reduce the harmful effects of poorly managed waste. Learn how you can benefit from a smart waste management solution, as well as how to gain consensus with internal stakeholders across the organization.
Who should attend?
- EHS & Sustainability Professionals
- Facilities Management Professionals
- Site or Plant Supervisors
- Sourcing & Procurement Professionals
Why should you attend?
- The state of waste management today, future predictions and how this will impact business
- A primer on Smart Waste solutions
- Real case studies of Smart Waste in action
- Guiding Principles for using Smart Waste Technology
- Tips on how to get started
Keith Woodward
EVP Marketing
OnePlus Systems
Keith Woodward is Executive Vice President for OnePlus Systems where he manages all aspects of communications, branding and product positioning. He provides more than 25 years-experience in high-tech and has been part of growth companies such as Sphera, Quest, and Intel. He currently resides in Chicago, and received his M.B.A. from Pepperdine University.
Eric Okunevich
Product Manager
OnePlus Systems
Eric is a data driven business and product leader with over 15 years of experience in data analysis, product management and developing data driven marketing strategies. He has used data and analysis to uncover and execute actionable insights that have driven increased revenue and in turn profits for companies like the Tribune Company, the National Safety Council and OnePlus Systems. Eric graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Political Economy.