Re-Think Your Waste: How to Apply Smart Technology to Organizational Waste

Rarely do senior executives ever think about waste management as a strategic business process. Waste is an operating expense often overlooked unless there is a compelling event forcing them to rethink the process. However, today, with volatile and unpredictable waste volumes and a growing emphasis on sustainability and Zero-Waste initiatives, executives must face these waste issues head-on.

Join us for this exclusive webinar to hear from our experts on how companies are investing in a smart waste management strategy to streamline their waste process and reduce the harmful effects of poorly managed waste. Learn how you can benefit from a smart waste management solution, as well as how to gain consensus with internal stakeholders across the organization.

Who should attend?

EHS & Sustainability Professionals

Facilities Management Professionals

Site or Plant Supervisors

Sourcing & Procurement Professionals

Why should you attend?