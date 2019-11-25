Sailing the Sustainable Seas: Company Announces First Fully Solar Powered Luxury Yachts

Royal Yacht Brokers, a yacht advisory company, has announced it is the first brokerage company to present eco-friendly full solar-powered luxury yachts, which reduce carbon emission while raising the issue of damaging environmental effects on maritime transportations.

Conventional motor-yachts are powered by diesel or gas engines. Additionally, they have a generator on board to supply all household appliances. Depending on the size of the yacht, two or three diesel engines are working for propulsion and household needs. On sailing yachts, depending on the operational area and the wind and weather conditions, additionally to the sails, a diesel engine is needed for the propulsion of the boat. When anchored in a quiet bay, the noisy diesel-engine is operated to provide the energy needed on the boat. Now, a deal has been reached with Australian producer Silent Yachts to distribute globally the first motor yacht fully operated by solar panels at zero fuel emission.

On the other hand, a silent yacht can cruise up to 100 miles a day without fuel permanently, and for weeks featuring virtually unlimited range. Silent solar power systems feed the electric propulsion of the catamarans (short term speed up to 20kn) and all household energy needs. It’s able to generate enough power through its high-efficiency solar cells to power both onboard amenities as well as propulsion.

Lightweight lithium batteries provide energy for the propulsion as well as for all household appliances, e.g. for television, air-conditioning, ice machine, water maker, laptop etc. The silent catamarans claim 100% solar power, and one of its most unique features, compared to traditional yachts, is the absence of a loud and smelly gas-powered motor.

The Monaco-based enterprise specializes in yacht sales, charter, and management, and has representative offices in London, Dubai, Fort Lauderdale, Ibiza, St Barth’s and Chicago. With instant access to over 2,000 mega yachts worldwide, RYB aims to innovate the brokerage system by adapting to today’s dynamic and more environmentally conscious market.

We are currently accepting submissions for the 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards. Learn more here.