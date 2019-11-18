Sprint recently announced new corporate environmental goals, including a commitment to source 100% renewable electricity across its entire operations – all retail stores, offices, call centers, and network sites – by 2025. Sprint also re-committed to responsibly reuse or recycle 100% of electronic waste directly generated from business operations and divert 50% of operational waste from landfills by 2025.

100% Carbon neutral by 2025

The path to reaching 100% carbon neutrality includes efforts to directly reduce Sprint’s overall energy consumption as well as investments in alternative energy that offset carbon emissions.

Existing efforts to directly reduce energy use include implementing various energy efficiency projects. For example, Sprint’s headquarters is equipped with an intelligent system that has reduced energy consumption by 6%. In retail locations, intelligent thermostats have seen an average of 10-14% reduction in energy consumption. And, nearly 75% of Sprint’s commercial properties operate under a green lease, recognized by the US Department of Energy as a national leader in this space.

Current investments in renewable and alternative energy include two 12-year virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs). The recently announced Maryneal project with Duke Energy Renewables – combined with an aggregation agreement announced with Apple, eBay and Samsung to purchase renewable energy from Apex Clean Energy’s White Mesa Wind Project – will offset Sprint’s CO2 emissions 30% by 2021. Looking forward, Sprint says it will continue to evaluate alternative energy investments and direct clean energy purchasing, including conversion of electric accounts in parts of Virginia from local utility to clean solar power later this year.

Divert 50% of operational waste from landfills by 2025

At Sprint’s corporate headquarters campus, the company provides several waste and recycling programs, including composting, access to surplus office supplies, e-waste collection and glass recycling. Outside headquarters, Sprint runs a national waste hauling and recycling program at office and retail locations, data centers and network facilities across the nation – either through onsite services or a mail collection program. Sprint’s two national haulers report diversion tonnages through monthly cloud-based reporting, which has been recognized by the US Environmental Protection Agency Waste Wise program as “best in class” for large companies.

