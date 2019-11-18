Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Target Completes 500th Rooftop Solar Installation

(Credit: Pixabay)

Retailer Target has announced the completion of its 500th rooftop solar installation. The company is currently one-quarter of the way toward its goal of having 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

The company’s most recent installation was on the roof of its Napa, California, store and represents its 500th location with onsite solar across its stores and distribution centers. In total, Target has added more than 240 megawatts of solar across their buildings.

In June, Target committed to sourcing 100% of their electricity from renewable sources by 2030. The company expects this domestic operations goal to help them power stores, distribution centers, and offices more sustainably.

This new commitment builds on the climate goals Target made in 2017, which included reducing absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% below 2015 levels by 2025. Earlier this year the company updated their goals with plans to reduce absolute Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 30% below 2017 levels by 2030.

We are currently accepting submissions for the 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards. Learn more here.

Whitepapers

The Ultimate Guide to Solar + Storage: Driving Profitability and Sustainability by Increasing Solar Value

The Operation Leader’s Guide to Backup Power: How to Improve Operational Resilience with Energy Storage

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Sprint Commits to Source 100% of its Energy Needs from Renewable Sources
The Estée Lauder Companies Sign Wind VPPA with NextEra Energy Resources
Clorox to Achieve About 50% of its Renewable Electricity Goal Through Agreement with Enel Green Power North America
School Campus Installs the Largest Single-Roof Solar Array in Downtown Denver
﻿
Translate »
© Copyright 2019 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.