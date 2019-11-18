Target Completes 500th Rooftop Solar Installation

Retailer Target has announced the completion of its 500th rooftop solar installation. The company is currently one-quarter of the way toward its goal of having 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

The company’s most recent installation was on the roof of its Napa, California, store and represents its 500th location with onsite solar across its stores and distribution centers. In total, Target has added more than 240 megawatts of solar across their buildings.

In June, Target committed to sourcing 100% of their electricity from renewable sources by 2030. The company expects this domestic operations goal to help them power stores, distribution centers, and offices more sustainably.

This new commitment builds on the climate goals Target made in 2017, which included reducing absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% below 2015 levels by 2025. Earlier this year the company updated their goals with plans to reduce absolute Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 30% below 2017 levels by 2030.

