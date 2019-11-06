Tenaska Secures $158 Million in Financing for Minnesota Wind Project

Independent energy company Tenaska closed $158 million in commercial financing today for the Nobles 2 wind project, which is under construction in Nobles County in southwest Minnesota.

Tenaska has developed approximately 10,500 megawatts (MW) of natural gas-fueled and renewable power projects. Including the Nobles 2 transaction, Tenaska has raised approximately $17.2 billion in capital through bank facilities, capital market transactions, corporate facilities and equity.

Associated Bank, BNP Paribas, CoBank, Credit Agricole, and Helaba are providing the debt financing for the project.

The Nobles 2 wind farm is owned by Nobles 2 Power Partners, LLC, which is comprised of affiliates of Tenaska and ALLETE, Inc. ALLETE is an energy company based in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; and BNI Energy in Bismarck, N.D.; and has an 8 percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co.

Construction of the 250-MW Nobles 2 wind farm, located near Wilmont in Nobles County, began in August. Vestas, an sustainable energy solutions company, is supplying 74 wind turbines and will provide maintenance services for the project. Mortenson, a builder and provider of energy and engineering services based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor.

Commercial operation is anticipated in 2020. When complete, the Nobles 2 wind farm will deliver power under a 20-year power purchase agreement with Minnesota Power, a utility division of ALLETE.

In addition to Nobles 2, Tenaska has another wind farm in construction, the 242-MW Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Center in northeast Missouri.

