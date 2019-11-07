Lost your password?
‘The Evolution of EHS’ E-Book Shares Tactics from Experts

One of the major challenges companies face when it comes to having a robust EHS program is on the financial side. “We’re a cost; we’re the first ones to be eyed for layoffs when times are tough,” says Chris Kaminski, environmental engineer with Federal Cartridge Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vista Outdoor that manufactures ammunition.

In the new e-book from Environment + Energy Leader, The Evolution of EHS: How Times Are Changing – And How to Change with Them, experts like Kaminski share advice on justifying your costs to the C-suite, building or expanding a successful EHS program, and using software to solve EHS complexities. They discuss the changing role of the EHS manager and how to incorporate new responsibilities into an already complicated mix.

The e-book includes:

  • Practical advice from end-users in three industries on improving EHS programs;
  • The specific terms – and what they mean – to use when seeking financial support for EHS implementations;
  • Specific steps to take to implement new EHS processes;
  • How EHS metrics will begin playing a major role in how senior leadership judges operational effectiveness, and more.

Sponsored by Cority and Intelex, The Evolution of EHS e-book is an in-depth guide to helping EHS practitioners achieve successful programs even as their responsibilities and duties are constantly changing. The e-book is available now: download it here and get started on improving your program today.

