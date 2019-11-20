The RealReal Commits to Being Fully Carbon Neutral by 2021

Today The RealReal announced its pledge to be fully carbon neutral in 2021, in response to the CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge issued by Gucci president and CEO Marco Bizzarri yesterday.

The CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge calls for companies to respond to the current climate crisis by accelerating their commitments to address their total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. By banding together and taking action now to deliver near-term results, companies participating in the challenge will help mitigate the impact of emissions and fuel positive change.

When joining the UNFCCC earlier this year, The RealReal committed to a 30% reduction of GHG emissions by 2030. In light of continued crises like the recent wildfires in the Amazon, the company is making a bolder commitment to drastically reduce its impact on the environment sooner.

To become fully carbon neutral in 2021, The RealReal has engaged sustainability consultancy Shift Advantage. The Shift Advantage team is already underway gathering data to accurately measure The RealReal’s total GHG emissions, as part of the Challenge’s guiding principles. The second phase of its work will include charting a path to carbon neutrality by implementing reductions and annually offsetting emissions that can’t be eliminated.

The GHG footprint analysis that Shift Advantage is completing for The RealReal is grounded in the methodologies from the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), the recognized authorities on GHG inventories for business. The RealReal’s GHG emissions will be measured across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 of the GHG Protocol, which breaks them down by source:

Scope 1: emissions generated directly from The RealReal (such as fleet vehicles for transportation)

Scope 2: emissions generated indirectly from The RealReal’s electricity purchases

Scope 3: emissions generated indirectly from The RealReal’s business activities (such as shipping)

This effort will help bring The RealReal closer to reaching its near-term goal of carbon neutrality, achieving a net-zero carbon footprint by balancing carbon emissions with carbon removal.

