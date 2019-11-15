Three Strategies to Manage Increasing Risk in ISO-NE

There is a lot of price risk growing in New England’s energy market, where prices are already 50% higher than the national average:
- Natural gas supplies are increasingly vulnerable during winter months
- Renewable Portfolio Standards are poised to double by 2030
- State programs are driving T&D charges
- Truly fixed retail agreements are increasingly rare (and less valuable)
How then can you protect your budget in 2020 and beyond?
Join us on Wednesday, Dec 4 as Enel X Senior Market Manager Davide Gill-Austern reviews the risks shifting to New England energy consumers and discusses the three best options to manage expense and budget volatility over the long-term.
Davide Gill-Austern
Davide is a Senior Market Manager within Enel X’s Advisory Solutions team, providing supply advisory services for large commercial & industrial customers in New England and New York, with a focus on energy strategy and risk management. In his current role, Davide helps customers manage nearly $400 million in annual energy spend. Prior to joining Enel X, Davide managed the North American alternative fuels and Latin American energy markets for an independent consulting firm.