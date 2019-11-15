Three Strategies to Manage Increasing Risk in ISO-NE

There is a lot of price risk growing in New England’s energy market, where prices are already 50% higher than the national average:

Natural gas supplies are increasingly vulnerable during winter months

Renewable Portfolio Standards are poised to double by 2030

State programs are driving T&D charges

Truly fixed retail agreements are increasingly rare (and less valuable)

How then can you protect your budget in 2020 and beyond?

Join us on Wednesday, Dec 4 as Enel X Senior Market Manager Davide Gill-Austern reviews the risks shifting to New England energy consumers and discusses the three best options to manage expense and budget volatility over the long-term.