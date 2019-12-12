Final Deadline Approaches for 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards

The final deadline to submit entries for the 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards is rapidly approaching on December 30. This elite program, now its eighth year, recognizes winners from across industries for providing significant sustainability and energy management results.

Award winners receive Top Product or Top Project of the Year based on the scores from a panel of distinguished, unbiased judges who have extensive professional experience.

Winner promotion includes:

Awards ceremony via live webinar to be held summer 2020.

National recognition and validation from industry experts on a product or project’s strengths, with positive quotes from the judges.

Promotion in the Environment + Energy Leader Special Product and Project of the Year report, in the Environment + Energy Leader newsletter, in a Hall of Fame on our site, and in press materials.

Use of the Environment + Energy Leader Top Product or Project of the Year badge for display on product packaging, websites, trade show displays and posters, and in other materials.

In 2019, the judges gave special awards to SPX Cooling Technologies for the Marley NC Everest Cooling Tower, Johnson Controls and University of Hawaii for their 100% renewable energy college campus project, SolarEdge for the EV Charging Solar Inverter, and Saudi Aramco for a project that conserved 90 million gallons of water through better compressor efficiency and reliability.

Learn more about how the awards work and submit your entry before December 30, 2019 here.