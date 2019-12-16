Bright Power, a provider of energy and water management services for real estate owners, investors, and operators, along with its partner Omni New York, LLC, was recognized by Passive House Institute US (PHIUS) for its Park Avenue Green project. Park Avenue Green is the largest Passive House Institute US (PHIUS) certified project in North America to date, and received honorable mention recognition in the Multifamily category at the NAPHC 2019 Passive Projects Awards Ceremony.

After working together on several existing buildings, Bright Power and Omni New York, LLC decided to push the envelope further with Park Avenue Green by building to PHIUS standard. In order to obtain this level of high performance and keep construction costs down, Bright Power had to be creative. Beyond downsizing oversized equipment and relocating systems, Bright Power worked with PHIUS to source specific project components from local manufacturers — reducing costs for Omni, while still meeting strict performance requirements.

Park Avenue Green received its PHIUS certification in March 2019 and is the largest PHIUS certified project in North America to date.

Bright Power’s work on Park Avenue Green included:

34 kW solar photovoltaic design & installation

Passive House Certification (PHIUS+)

Passive House Verifier

Enterprise Green Communities Certification

Energy efficiency consulting

Cogeneration consulting

Commissioning

$138,000 anticipated NYSERDA MPP NC incentives

Park Avenue Green is also is the recipient of the 2019 Downstate Project of the Year from the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH) Awards for Excellence and is a 2019 New York Energy Consumers Council (NYECC) Energy New York Award (ENYA) honoree.

We are currently accepting submissions for the 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards. Learn more here.