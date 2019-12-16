Colorado Zoo to Save More Than $350,000 Using Solar Energy

Pivot Energy, a Colorado solar developer, recently announced its partnership with the Pueblo Zoo to purchase solar power that will be used to offset the Zoo’s electricity with clean energy, reduce its carbon footprint, and lower its energy costs.

The Pueblo Zoo has committed to subscribe to a community solar garden, developed by Pivot Energy, which will provide the non-profit organization with 200 kW of solar capacity. The solar subscription is estimated to save the Pueblo Zoo more than $350,000 in electricity expenses over the duration of the agreement. The money saved from the Zoo’s solar subscription will be reallocated and used other efforts within the zoo.

The 500 kW community solar garden is located near the Pueblo airport. Pivot Energy will construct and manage the project in partnership with Black Hills Energy. The community solar garden will also be open for Pueblo residents, businesses, and non-profits to participate.

