Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Colorado Zoo to Save More Than $350,000 Using Solar Energy

(Credit: Pixabay)

Pivot Energy, a Colorado solar developer, recently announced its partnership with the Pueblo Zoo to purchase solar power that will be used to offset the Zoo’s electricity with clean energy, reduce its carbon footprint, and lower its energy costs.

The Pueblo Zoo has committed to subscribe to a community solar garden, developed by Pivot Energy, which will provide the non-profit organization with 200 kW of solar capacity. The solar subscription is estimated to save the Pueblo Zoo more than $350,000 in electricity expenses over the duration of the agreement. The money saved from the Zoo’s solar subscription will be reallocated and used other efforts within the zoo.

The 500 kW community solar garden is located near the Pueblo airport. Pivot Energy will construct and manage the project in partnership with Black Hills Energy. The community solar garden will also be open for Pueblo residents, businesses, and non-profits to participate.

We are currently accepting submissions for the 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards. Learn more here.

Whitepapers

An investment guide for energy management and energy infrastructure upgrade projects

The Ultimate Guide to Solar + Storage: Driving Profitability and Sustainability by Increasing Solar Value

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Report: Utilities Must Commit to Renewable Energy or Industrial Clients May Turn to Alternative Power Sources
Virginia City to Build 10MW of Solar Power Plants in Effort to Reach 100% Renewable Energy by 2050
Bronx Building Named Largest Certified Passive House in North America
RWE Renewables Partners with Schneider Electric’s NEO Network to Help Grow Corporate Renewable Energy Transactions
﻿
Translate »
© Copyright 2019 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.