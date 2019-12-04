Conagra Brands Plans 2 MW Solar Farm at Wish-bone Salad Dressing Facility

Conagra Brands, Inc. today announced it has entered into a 15-year service agreement with SolAmerica Energy to place eight acres of solar panels on the company’s St. Elmo, Ill. property.

The energy generated by the photovoltaic array will be equivalent to the amount needed to produce approximately 35% of all Wish-bone salad dressings as well as Log Cabin and Mrs. Butterworth’s syrups, which are produced at the St. Elmo facility.

The 2 MW system is being developed under the Illinois Shines initiative, a state-administered incentive program supporting the development of new solar energy generation in Illinois. Under the program, the Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) from the system will be purchased by Ameren Illinois.

Work on the project is set to begin this winter with completion slated for Spring 2020. The project is being developed and installed by SolAmerica Energy, an Approved Vendor under the Illinois Shines program.

We are currently accepting submissions for the 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards. Learn more here.