Construction Begins on Arkansas’ Largest Solar Energy Project

A subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources and Entergy Arkansas today announced the start of construction of Arkansas’ largest universal, utility-scale solar energy project – the Chicot Solar Energy Center. The Chicot Solar Energy Center, when complete, will be bigger than the Stuttgart Solar Energy Center, which came online in 2018 as the state’s largest universal solar energy project at that time.

The Chicot Solar Energy Center will span approximately 825 acres, near Lake Village in Chicot County. Construction will last approximately 11 months. Once complete, the facility will feature approximately 350,000 photovoltaic solar panels that convert the sun’s energy into electricity. The solar energy center will have a capacity to generate 100 megawatts of electricity. A subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources is developing the project and will build, own and operate it. The energy will serve Entergy Arkansas customers under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

The project will create a significant economic boost for Chicot County, creating up to 150 jobs during the construction phase.

“The availability of cost-effective renewable energy resources provides an excellent economic development tool as we work to attract and retain businesses to Arkansas. The construction of this utility-scale solar project will employ a number of individuals and will spur economic activity during construction,” said Mike Preston, the Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. “Low electricity rates are a significant benefit to economic development in Arkansas, and the solar facility in Chicot County will be an excellent addition to the state’s electric generation resources.”

Over its operational life, the Chicot Solar Energy Center is expected to generate nearly $7 million in additional revenue for Chicot County, with much of that funding going to help Chicot County Public Schools.

