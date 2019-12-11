Dominion Energy and Vanguard Renewables announced today a more than $200 million, nationwide strategic partnership to convert methane from US dairy farms into clean, renewable natural gas (RNG) that can heat homes, power businesses, and fuel vehicles. Multiple projects are under development in Georgia, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah with additional projects planned nationwide. Under the partnership, Dominion Energy will own the projects and market the RNG, and Vanguard Renewables’ subsidiary, Clean Energy Investment USA dba Vanguard Renewables A,g will design, develop, and operate the projects.

In the past, Dominion Energy joined forces with Smithfield Foods to form the largest agricultural-based renewable natural gas partnership in the US, with $500 million committed over 10 years to convert methane from US hog farms into clean energy for local consumers.

Methane is produced from a variety of natural sources, including dairy, hog and food waste. When released into the atmosphere, methane emits approximately 25 times more greenhouse gases than carbon dioxide. By capturing methane from dairy farms and converting it into RNG, Dominion Energy’s and Vanguard Renewables will reduce annual CO2 equivalent emissions by more than 450,000 metric tons.

Vanguard Renewables Ag focuses on the development and operation of dairy waste-to-energy projects that improve manure and nutrient management and produce clean energy. Host farmers receive a new income stream and can remain focused on farm operations while Vanguard professionally develops and operates the on-farm facilities.

A typical dairy waste-to-energy project consists of a cluster of multiple farms totaling 20,000 to 30,000 dairy cows. The methane produced from dairy manure is captured through a process known as Farm Powered anaerobic digestion and is then transported through low-pressure gathering lines to a central conditioning facility. Once the gas is processed and cleaned of any impurities, it is then delivered to local consumers through the existing underground distribution network.

