Dunkin’ Switches to Double-Walled Paper Cups in New England

Across New England, Dunkin’ transitioned from polystyrene foam cups to double-walled paper ones made with Sustainable Forestry Initiative Standard-certified paperboard this month.

Paired with other cup transitions around the United States, the additional New England restaurants mean that nearly 70% of the Dunkin’ system has been switched, according to the company. Their goal is to complete the full transition by the first quarter of 2020. The company expects this change to remove about a billion foam cups from the waste stream annually.

“The new double-walled paper cup has heat retention properties that are comparable to the foam cup, meaning coffee will stay hot and hands will be cool — eliminating the need for a sleeve,” the company said recently.

In November, Dunkin’ reported having completed successful testing of a new hot coffee cup lid made from #5 polypropylene that can be recycled in cities and towns where that particular plastic is accepted. Dunkin’ aims to move to this new recyclable lid system-wide by the middle of next year.

Between the new cup and the lid, Dunkin’ anticipates removing approximately 19 million pounds of polystyrene from the waste stream annually. Some stores have also begun making reusable stainless steel drinking straws with the company’s branding available to customers for purchase.

“With more than 9,000 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the US alone, our decision to eliminate foam cups is significant for both our brand and our industry,” Karen Raskopf, chief communications and sustainability officer for Dunkin’ Brands said earlier last year, when the company first announced its 2020 goals. “We have a responsibility to improve our packaging, making it better for the planet while still meeting the needs of our guests.”

