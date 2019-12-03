Lost your password?
EDF Renewables and Shell Energy Sign 15-Year Power Purchase Agreement for California Solar Project

EDF Renewables North American and Shell Energy North America recently announced the signing of a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) related to a 132-megawatt (MWac) tranche of the Palen Solar site known as Maverick 7 Solar Project. The project expects to deliver clean electricity by the end of 2021.

Palen Solar is located in Riverside County, California on 3,140 acres of federal lands within a Solar Energy Zone (SEZ) and Development Focus Area, managed by the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The BLM completed the federal permitting process, issuing the project a Record of Decision (ROD) in October 2018.

As the sole energy off taker for the Maverick 7 Solar Project, SENA will also purchase 100 percent of the environmental attributes, including the renewable energy credits and capacity. This agreement builds on the previously announced PPA between SENA and EDF Renewables for another tranche of the Palen Solar Project in 2018.

