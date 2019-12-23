EDF Renewables North America Signs PPA with CleanPowerSF for Segment of California Solar Project

EDF Renewables North America recently announced the signing of a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with CleanPowerSF for a 100MW tranche of the Palen Solar site known as Maverick 6 Solar Project. The project expects to come online by the end of 2021 and deliver enough clean electricity annually to power 49,000 average California homes.

The Palen Solar site encompasses multiple solar projects located in Riverside County, California on 3,140 acres of federal lands within a Solar Energy Zone (SEZ) and Development Focus Area, managed by the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The BLM completed the federal permitting process, issuing the project a Record of Decision (ROD) in October 2018.

PPAs awarded for the site to date are as follows:

Maverick 1: 125 MWac / 173 MWp with Southern California Edison

Maverick 5: 100 MWac / 136 MWp with Shell Energy North America

Maverick 6: 100 MWac / 136 MWp with CleanPowerSF

Maverick 7: 132 MWac / 179 MWp with Shell Energy North America

CleanPowerSF is a not-for-profit program operated by San Francisco Public Utilities Commission. The program launched in 2016 with a mission to provide San Francisco residents and businesses with the choice of having their electricity supplied from clean, renewable sources at competitive rates. CleanPowerSF now serves more than 376,000 customers in San Francisco. With a 96% participation rate, the program is popular among businesses and residents.

EDF Renewables has more than 16GW of renewable projects developed throughout North America.

