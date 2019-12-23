Facebook Taps Georgia Solar Projects for 125MW of Renewable Energy

Walton Electric Membership Corporation (EMC), a consumer-owned utility, has executed contracts with Silicon Ranch on behalf of Facebook for two new solar projects totaling 125MW as part of its agreement to supply 100% renewable energy for Facebook’s data center in Newton County, Georgia.

The agreements represent the third and fourth solar projects for the growing partnership in Georgia that includes Facebook, Walton EMC, and Silicon Ranch. Facebook chose Walton EMC as the power supplier for its Newton Data Center when it announced the facility in March 2018. This most recent announcement comes one month after the partners announced a 107MW solar project in Jeff Davis County and just one week after they officially dedicated their first project together, a 102.5MW project in Early County. In total, including four projects with Silicon Ranch, Walton EMC has executed six contracts on behalf of Facebook totaling 435MW of new renewable energy to support their operations in Georgia.

On behalf of Facebook and Walton EMC, Silicon Ranch will fund, construct, own, operate, and maintain both solar facilities. The company’s Appling Solar Farm will generate 25MW of clean, renewable energy when it comes online in late 2020. The location of the project is Appling County, a rural community in southeast Georgia. Silicon Ranch’s Lumpkin Solar Farm, located in Stewart County in southwest Georgia, is scheduled for completion in 2022 and will produce 100MW of solar energy to serve Facebook’s data center.

