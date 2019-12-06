$1 Billion Nevada Solar Plus Storage Project Gets Regulatory Go-Ahead

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) approved a 25-year power purchase agreement between investor Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and NV Energy for the massive Gemini solar plus battery storage project.

Gemini, which partners say will likely exceed $1 billion in capital expenditure, includes a 690-MW AC solar photovoltaic array plus a 380-MW AC battery system capable of storing more than 1,400 MWh of power. The project is located approximately 25 miles northeast of downtown Las Vegas on Bureau of Land Management supervised property.

Quinbrook’s Low Carbon Power Fund owns Gemini and anticipates that it will be one of the largest solar PV projects in US history. Once operational, the project should help reduce carbon emissions by 1.5 million tons annually, according to Quinbrook. Arevia Power will oversee the final development stages for the project.

“This decision from the PUCN clears the path for Quinbrook to progress into the final stages of project design and procurement planning for what could be one of the world’s largest ever renewables projects,” said David Scaysbrook, co-founder and managing partner of Quinbrook.

Solar plus storage projects have been breaking records in Nevada. The PUCN approved the Gemini PPA this week as part of NV Energy’s broader plan to add 1,190 megawatts of new solar renewable energy projects and 590 megawatts of energy storage capacity in the state.

