Ingersoll-Rand Launches Climate Company to Create Sustainable Solutions for Buildings

Ingersoll-Rand plc today introduced its pure-play climate company, announcing the new company name, strategy, and executive leadership team.

The climate company will be named Trane Technologies plc, aims to create efficient and sustainable solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation, and is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “TT.”

Trane Technologies plc’s focus will be on sustainable businesses that directly address climate trends and create customer value. The company says it will continue to pursue Ingersoll Rand’s previously announced 2030 sustainability targets, which include:

The Gigaton Challenge to reduce customers’ carbon emissions by one gigaton by the year 2030.

to reduce customers’ carbon emissions by one gigaton by the year 2030. Leading by Example to ensure that operations have a restorative impact on the environment, including achieving carbon-neutral operations and zero waste to landfill, and giving back more water than the company uses in water-stressed areas.

to ensure that operations have a restorative impact on the environment, including achieving carbon-neutral operations and zero waste to landfill, and giving back more water than the company uses in water-stressed areas. Opportunity for All in the workplace, with goals to achieve gender parity in leadership and workforce diversity reflective of the company’s communities.

We are currently accepting submissions for the 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards. Learn more here.