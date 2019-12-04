Logitech Commits to Ambitious 1.5°C Climate Pledge and 100% Renewable Electricity Goal

Logitech International, a design company and maker of cloud peripheral products, is setting ambitious sustainability goals for its products, packaging, and operations. Today, Logitech unveiled its support of the Paris Agreement, pledging to limit its carbon footprint to support the 1.5°C goal and for the company to be powered exclusively by renewable electricity by 2030.

The following are the company’s recently announced commitments:

Logitech commits to support the Paris Agreement, pledging to establish science-based targets to limit its greenhouse gas emissions to support the 1.5 ° C trajectory by 2050. The company is participating in the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), and supporting science-based objectives that can be measured across industry and across the globe to affect the real change needed now.

C trajectory by 2050. The company is participating in the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), and supporting science-based objectives that can be measured across industry and across the globe to affect the real change needed now. As a member of RE100, Logitech commits to source 100% of the company’s global electricity consumption from renewable sources by 2030. The company is working to hit the target early – it has already achieved 75% renewable electricity consumption due to its early efforts at its Lausanne, Switzerland and Cork, Ireland offices, which now run on 100% renewable electricity. The Logitech manufacturing plant in Suzhou, China, is also a certified carbon neutral building through the purchase of renewable electricity and carbon offsets, reducing 17,000 tons of carbon each year.

Logitech has long tracked and reported on its sustainable efforts and will now formally align with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Logitech expands beyond carbon-neutral operations to carbon-neutral products. All Logitech gaming products are now certified CarbonNeutral, in accordance with the Carbon Neutral Protocol which is managed by Natural Capital Partners. The carbon footprint of the materials, design, manufacturing, and shipment of all Logitech G and ASTRO Gaming products have been reduced to net-zero emissions.

Designing for Sustainability

According to Logitech, the biggest opportunities to reduce a product’s environmental impact come early in the design process when key decisions about a product are made. Logitech’s teams across all business groups are integrating environmental impact assessments into new product designs, alongside cost, customer experience, manufacturing, and technical innovation. Each category is exploring how product materials are sourced, assembled, shipped, used and, ultimately, disassembled and recycled. Already the company has converted to sustainable packaging on multiple new Logitech G and MX Master 3 products, started to introduce recycled plastic in its mice, keyboards, and webcams, and removed PVC from new product cables and feasible external parts.

