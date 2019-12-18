Mattel Commits to 100% Recycled, Recyclable or Bio-based Plastic Materials in All Products and Packaging By 2030

Mattel, Inc. today announced its goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastics materials in both its products and packaging by 2030. In the first half of 2020, the company will debut its first product aligned with this goal: the iconic Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack made from sugarcane-based plastics and packaged in 100% recycled or sustainably sourced material.

This new goal expands the Mattel’s Environmental Sustainable Sourcing Principles that were announced in 2011. The company now sources 93% of the paper and wood fiber used in its packaging and products from recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) content. In addition, the company has adopted the How2Recycle label, a standardized labeling system that communicates recycling instructions to the public.

Earlier this year, Mattel established an Environmental Sustainability Council comprised of a cross-functional team of leaders dedicated to actively advancing the company’s sustainability efforts in several areas, including materials innovation.

By the end of 2020, all Rock-a-Stack toys sold worldwide are on track to be made with plant-based plastics and packaged in 100% recycled or sustainably sourced material. The Rock-a-Stack toy, which was launched by Fisher-Price in 1960 to introduce babies to relative size and stacking, will be made from a sugarcane-based polyethylene, a renewable raw material. By streamlining the toy’s materials, it can also be fully recycled, which will eliminate waste and more easily enable the material to be recovered and repurposed at the end of the toy’s service life.

