My Chemical Romance: How to eliminate confusion and risks from your Chemical Management Program

According to CAS, there are more than 157 million unique organic and inorganic substances in their database, and each day more than 15,000 new substances are added to their libraries. While none of us have to worry about managing 157 million chemical substance, chemical management is a critical component of an EHS management program. Unintended releases to the environment and employee exposure can have long lasting consequences, including loss of life, ecological impacts, regulatory fines and penalties, and damage to corporate reputation.

Join Pam Bobbitt, VP of Product Marketing at Cority, as she shares her firsthand industry experience and insights on: