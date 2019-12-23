Lost your password?
My Chemical Romance: How to eliminate confusion and risks from your Chemical Management Program

According to CAS, there are more than 157 million unique organic and inorganic substances in their database, and each day more than 15,000 new substances are added to their libraries. While none of us have to worry about managing 157 million chemical substance, chemical management is a critical component of an EHS management program. Unintended releases to the environment and employee exposure can have long lasting consequences, including loss of life, ecological impacts, regulatory fines and penalties, and damage to corporate reputation.

Join Pam Bobbitt, VP of Product Marketing at Cority, as she shares her firsthand industry experience and insights on:

  • The value and importance of having a robust chemical management program across your organization
  • How you can leverage technology to centralize, standardize and streamline your programs
  • How the changing regulatory landscape is impacting chemical management

 

Speakers

Pamela Bobbitt

Vice President of Product Marketing
Cority

Pamala Bobbitt is Vice President of Product Marketing at Cority, where she is in charge of driving the go-to-market strategy and product vision for the company’s unified true Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. Pamala began her career as a field chemist specializing in hazardous waste management before becoming an EHS Manager for a leading automotive supplier. After spending over 15 years as an EHS professional in progressive roles across the pharmaceutical, chemical, and automotive industries, she leveraged her deep regulatory compliance expertise and passion for technology and entered the EHS software industry. Pamala has over a decade of industry experience working with prominent EHS software vendors, helping enterprises map complex business processes into successful technology programs that drive measurable outcomes.

