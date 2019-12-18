New Microgrid to Provide Energy Resiliency and Security at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Hawaii Governor David Ige joined military dignitaries, legislative leadership and project engineers at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Tuesday to celebrate the blessing of the Pacific Energy Assurance and Renewables Laboratory (PEARL).

PEARL, which will be designed and built by engineering, architecture, and construction firm Burns & McDonnell, is a renewable energy microgrid developed in coordination with the Hawaii Center for Advanced Transportation Technologies (HCATT), the Air Force Research Laboratory, National Guard Bureau, Hawaii Air National Guard, and the Naval Facilities Command.

Governor Ige said PEARL will advance the state’s clean energy vision of maximizing Hawaii’s energy self-sufficiency and security by developing and utilizing local energy resources in a balanced way.

Microgrids will play a critical role in reducing Hawaii’s dependence on fossil fuels, helping the transition to renewable energy and creating a multitude of new jobs in the state. Further, microgrids like PEARL can help mitigate grid disturbances and strengthen grid resiliency during natural disasters.

The PEARL project is the first of six planned microgrids, which will not only provide energy assurance, resiliency and cybersecurity to the 154th Wing F-22 campus at JBPHH, but also serve as a technology and business development laboratory to complement the state’s goal of 100% renewable energy by 2045.

Planning for the project began in 2016, with construction slated for completion in August of 2020. Once complete, PEARL’s technical capabilities include 1.5MW of solar PV integration, 500kWh of battery energy storage and the ability to restore 1 MW of power instantaneously with less than a 10% voltage drop.

