Pete and Gerry’s Organic Eggs recently announced the industry’s first reusable egg carton. The reusable cartons are made of recycled, durable, BPA-free plastic which can be washed at home and reused repeatedly.

Currently in pilot at Hanover Co-op Food Stores of New Hampshire and Vermont, the brand has seen a strong response to the program to date, with same-store sales growing weekly.

According to Pete and Gerry’s Organic Eggs, the average American go through 23 cartons-worth of eggs per year. Just one person replacing their egg cartons with a reusable carton would save more than 1,800 cartons from entering the recycling and waste stream. When projected to the approximately 330 million people currently living in the US, more than 594 billion cartons would be replaced over a lifetime.

Pete and Gerry’s Organic Eggs joins some of the world’s biggest consumer packaged goods companies trialing reusable packaging, including Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Nestle, and Unilever.

The reusable cartons are currently sold at a retail price of $2.99. Once they’ve purchased a reusable carton, consumers may fill it up repeatedly from the Pete and Gerry’s display of loose eggs which are discounted from a standard dozen, allowing the reusable carton to pay for itself over time.

