Patagonia Introduces Snow Gear Rental Program with Awayco

Outdoor apparel retailer Patagonia has started a new equipment rental program with the gear renting platform Awayco. The option for customers to borrow snow outerwear was recently introduced at Patagonia’s new flagship retail store in Denver.

Patagonia is the first apparel brand to partner with the Awayco outdoor rental platform, which launched to help reduce environmental footprints wherever possible.

Awayco offers a tiered membership model offering reservations on premium brands of skis, snowboards, surfboards, and other gear at brick-and-mortar affiliates for customers who don’t want to be at the mercy of onsite rentals. Now that list includes outerwear.

“Don’t buy this jacket. Rent it,” Patagonia is urging customers.

The way the new partnership works is that skiers and snowboarders browse Awayco.com for Patagonia gear including technical ski and snowboard outerwear as well as packs for men, women, and kids. After reserving the gear online, customers can pick it up at the retailer’s Denver location in RinNo, hit the mountains, and then return the items to the store.

Patagonia sees its partnership with Awayco as contributing to the growing circular economy and delivering to shifting consumer preferences, according to the retailer.

Only one out of 10 participants in the outdoor industry actually buys a hardgood each year, Patagonia pointed out. Another stat the retailer cites is that the global online clothing rental market is expected to double, reaching $2.09 billion by 2025 compared to $1.12 billion in 2018.

