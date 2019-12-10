Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Poultry Power: North Carolina Utilities Using Turkey Waste to Generate Electricity

(The Carolina Poultry Power facility in Farmville, N.C., generates 2 megawatts (MW) of power and 75,000 tons of steam per hour – using more than 230 tons of turkey waste a day. Duke Energy and other utilities are purchasing renewable energy certificates (RECs) from the $32 million biomass facility. Credit: Duke Energy)

Duke Energy and a consortium of other utilities are securing poultry waste renewable energy certificates (RECs) from a $32 million Pitt County facility that started operating recently.

The Carolina Poultry Power facility in Farmville generates 2 megawatts (MW) of power and 75,000 tons of steam per hour – using more than 230 tons of turkey waste a day. Carolina Poultry Power is 100% owned and operated by the Power Resource Group.

The project will help Duke Energy satisfy state poultry waste-to-energy mandates under the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Portfolio Standard (“REPS”) law in North Carolina. In 2018, 300,000 megawatt-hours of the total electric power sold to retail electric customers in North Carolina was supplied by poultry waste.

The utilities buy the RECs generated by the facility when it produces 1 MWh of electricity. The RECs help the utilities meet the REPS requirements.

The facility, which is connected to the energy grid by Pitt and Greene Electric Membership Corporation, collects poultry litter from dozens of nearby farms. It is dried to create a boiler fuel, which then creates steam and electricity.

The financing for the facility was provided by First National Bank of Pittsburgh and a consortium of private investors.

We are currently accepting submissions for the 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards. Learn more here.

Whitepapers

An investment guide for energy management and energy infrastructure upgrade projects

The Ultimate Guide to Solar + Storage: Driving Profitability and Sustainability by Increasing Solar Value

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

The University of Iowa Invests $1 Billion in Energy and Water Management Initiatives Across Two Campuses
How Raytheon Pursues Zero Waste Certification for Facilities
Shipping Companies Pilot Cargo Bikes in NYC to Slash Emissions
Ikea Retail US Adopts Returns Optimization Tech to Cut Supply Chain Waste
﻿
Translate »
© Copyright 2019 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.